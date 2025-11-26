Mock Assembly Unites Students and Politicians on Constitution Day

In a unique blend of education and politics, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in a mock Assembly session staged by students to mark Constitution Day.

Accompanied by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu observed as students donned sarees and formal attire to play legislators, ministers, and the Assembly Speaker.

The event, highlighted by desk-thumping and probing questions, provided students with a realistic legislative experience, underscoring the importance of civic education, as captured in video footage shared by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)