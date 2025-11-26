Left Menu

Mock Assembly Unites Students and Politicians on Constitution Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, joined by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, participated in a student-led mock Assembly session commemorating Constitution Day. Students, acting as legislators, engaged in lively debate and followed parliamentary procedures, bringing realism to the educational enactment.

In a unique blend of education and politics, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in a mock Assembly session staged by students to mark Constitution Day.

Accompanied by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu observed as students donned sarees and formal attire to play legislators, ministers, and the Assembly Speaker.

The event, highlighted by desk-thumping and probing questions, provided students with a realistic legislative experience, underscoring the importance of civic education, as captured in video footage shared by the state government.

