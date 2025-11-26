Celebrating Future Innovators: MAHE Honors Startup Founders at 33rd Convocation
Manipal Academy of Higher Education celebrated its 33rd Convocation by honoring young startup founders from the graduating Batch of 2025. The event recognized six student entrepreneurs for their contributions to various sectors, emphasizing the importance of responsible technology and innovation in the evolving AI-driven world.
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) marked its 33rd Convocation with a special ceremony honoring startup founders from the graduating Batch of 2025. The institution recognized the entrepreneurial achievements of young innovators contributing to India's vibrant startup ecosystem.
Guest of honor, Mr. Bikram Singh Bedi, a MAHE alumnus and Google Cloud's Vice President for Asia Pacific Strategic Initiatives, addressed the graduates. He stressed the significance of continuous reinvention in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, urging graduates to responsibly engage with technology, considering its societal impacts.
Among those honored were Dr. Mahima Mishra for dental health innovation, Arjun Sanjiv Kohli for DeepTech advancements, Tushar Raj for tech-driven ventures, Ryan Bantu for AI product development, Arnav Agrawal for mental health platforms, and Mithilesh B for nutrition technology. MAHE's leadership highlighted the university's commitment to fostering future job creators.
