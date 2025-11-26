Left Menu

Celebrating Future Innovators: MAHE Honors Startup Founders at 33rd Convocation

Manipal Academy of Higher Education celebrated its 33rd Convocation by honoring young startup founders from the graduating Batch of 2025. The event recognized six student entrepreneurs for their contributions to various sectors, emphasizing the importance of responsible technology and innovation in the evolving AI-driven world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:15 IST
Celebrating Future Innovators: MAHE Honors Startup Founders at 33rd Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) marked its 33rd Convocation with a special ceremony honoring startup founders from the graduating Batch of 2025. The institution recognized the entrepreneurial achievements of young innovators contributing to India's vibrant startup ecosystem.

Guest of honor, Mr. Bikram Singh Bedi, a MAHE alumnus and Google Cloud's Vice President for Asia Pacific Strategic Initiatives, addressed the graduates. He stressed the significance of continuous reinvention in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, urging graduates to responsibly engage with technology, considering its societal impacts.

Among those honored were Dr. Mahima Mishra for dental health innovation, Arjun Sanjiv Kohli for DeepTech advancements, Tushar Raj for tech-driven ventures, Ryan Bantu for AI product development, Arnav Agrawal for mental health platforms, and Mithilesh B for nutrition technology. MAHE's leadership highlighted the university's commitment to fostering future job creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Conviction

France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Co...

 Global
2
Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

 India
3
Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

 Indonesia
4
Fiscal Fumble: UK's Budget Blunder Exposes Government Gaffe

Fiscal Fumble: UK's Budget Blunder Exposes Government Gaffe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025