Medical Admission Scam Unveiled: Two Arrested in Lucknow

Two men in Lucknow have been arrested for allegedly running a fake admission consultancy, impersonating a medical institute and defrauding students and parents of crores of rupees. The operation involved fake bank accounts, counterfeit websites, and exploiting NEET-qualified students with the promise of admission into prestigious institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have arrested two individuals in Lucknow for allegedly orchestrating a fraudulent admission consultancy scheme. The duo reportedly posed as representatives of a reputable medical institute, cheating hopeful students and their families out of significant sums of money.

The fraudulent operation came to light when victims reported the scam to the police. It is alleged that the perpetrators, Abhinav Sharma and Santosh Kumar, along with their associates, took hefty amounts from several individuals under the pretense of securing placements in medical and engineering programs.

Operating through fake bank accounts and websites, the accused lured NEET-qualified but low-ranking students, promising them coveted management-quota seats. Law enforcement has seized assets and is investigating further cases linked to the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

