David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India
David Beckham visited a school in Visakhapatnam to observe Project-Based Learning, part of the Mantra4Change initiative supported by Education Above All. His visit highlighted experiential, problem-solving education methods, drawing national attention. The initiative has transformed teaching for 18,000 students across Indian states, promoting academic and personal growth.
David Beckham, former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took an insightful tour of an MJPAPBCWREIS residential school for girls in Visakhapatnam. His visit highlighted Project-Based Learning, part of a grassroots educational reform led by Mantra4Change and Education Above All, reshaping classrooms across India.
During his visit, Beckham engaged with students and teachers, observing hands-on learning through various workshops and activities that emphasize real-world problem-solving. He even participated in a tree-planting activity and a football drill, illustrating how diverse learning experiences can build student confidence and skills.
Beckham's involvement brought attention to the broader Shikshagraha movement, aimed at transforming one million public schools across India. His endorsement underscores the power of collective community action in modernizing education, promoting skills development, and enhancing educational outcomes.