Left Menu

David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

David Beckham visited a school in Visakhapatnam to observe Project-Based Learning, part of the Mantra4Change initiative supported by Education Above All. His visit highlighted experiential, problem-solving education methods, drawing national attention. The initiative has transformed teaching for 18,000 students across Indian states, promoting academic and personal growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:33 IST
David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India
David Beckham

David Beckham, former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took an insightful tour of an MJPAPBCWREIS residential school for girls in Visakhapatnam. His visit highlighted Project-Based Learning, part of a grassroots educational reform led by Mantra4Change and Education Above All, reshaping classrooms across India.

During his visit, Beckham engaged with students and teachers, observing hands-on learning through various workshops and activities that emphasize real-world problem-solving. He even participated in a tree-planting activity and a football drill, illustrating how diverse learning experiences can build student confidence and skills.

Beckham's involvement brought attention to the broader Shikshagraha movement, aimed at transforming one million public schools across India. His endorsement underscores the power of collective community action in modernizing education, promoting skills development, and enhancing educational outcomes.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

 Indonesia
3
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
4
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025