David Beckham, former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took an insightful tour of an MJPAPBCWREIS residential school for girls in Visakhapatnam. His visit highlighted Project-Based Learning, part of a grassroots educational reform led by Mantra4Change and Education Above All, reshaping classrooms across India.

During his visit, Beckham engaged with students and teachers, observing hands-on learning through various workshops and activities that emphasize real-world problem-solving. He even participated in a tree-planting activity and a football drill, illustrating how diverse learning experiences can build student confidence and skills.

Beckham's involvement brought attention to the broader Shikshagraha movement, aimed at transforming one million public schools across India. His endorsement underscores the power of collective community action in modernizing education, promoting skills development, and enhancing educational outcomes.