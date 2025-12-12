Left Menu

UN Faces Tough Choices in Sudan as Funding Sinks

The UN World Food Programme plans to cut food rations in Sudan due to funding shortages, affecting communities facing famine. Starting January, rations will drop to 70% for famine-stricken groups and 50% for those at risk. WFP warns of drastic consequences if funding doesn't improve by April.

Geneva | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:43 IST
  • Switzerland

The United Nations World Food Programme announced a reduction in food rations for Sudanese communities experiencing famine due to severe funding shortages. Beginning in January, rations for communities already facing famine will be cut to 70%, while those at risk will see a 50% reduction, according to WFP's Ross Smith.

Speaking from Geneva via video link from Rome, Smith emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that funding would hit a critical low by April. The organization is urgently seeking additional resources to avoid further detrimental impacts on vulnerable populations.

With Sudan already enduring dire conditions, these cuts could lead to severe consequences unless the international community steps up to provide the necessary support and funding.

