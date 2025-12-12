Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov has reignited tensions by asserting that the Donbas region belongs to Russia. His comments came in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's suggestion of a referendum on territorial concessions.

The disputed status of Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, is a significant obstacle in ongoing peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The issue remains a contentious point, underscoring the complexities involved in reaching a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

