Tensions Rise Over Donbas Territorial Claims

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov claims the Donbas region is part of Russia amid ongoing debates about territorial concessions in Ukraine. The status of Donbas, consisting of Donetsk and Luhansk, remains a major hurdle in Ukrainian peace talks.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov has reignited tensions by asserting that the Donbas region belongs to Russia. His comments came in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's suggestion of a referendum on territorial concessions.

The disputed status of Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, is a significant obstacle in ongoing peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The issue remains a contentious point, underscoring the complexities involved in reaching a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

