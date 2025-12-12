Left Menu

Roadways Revolution: Igniting Spiritual Tourism in India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlights the impact of expanded road infrastructure on boosting spiritual tourism in India. Since 2014, the length of four-lane expressways has grown significantly, improving access to key pilgrimage sites. Enhancements in road networks have notably benefited regions like Gujarat's Bet Dwarka and the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:45 IST
Roadways Revolution: Igniting Spiritual Tourism in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced a substantial growth in India's road infrastructure, attributing this development to an enhanced landscape for spiritual tourism.

In a press conference, Shekhawat shared data reflecting a significant increase in the nation's four-lane expressways, which now span nearly 48,200 km, compared to just over 18,000 km before 2014.

This expansion, coupled with improved connectivity to pilgrimage sites, is driving increased tourism, particularly in regions like the Northeast and Gujarat's Bet Dwarka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025