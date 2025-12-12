Roadways Revolution: Igniting Spiritual Tourism in India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced a substantial growth in India's road infrastructure, attributing this development to an enhanced landscape for spiritual tourism.

In a press conference, Shekhawat shared data reflecting a significant increase in the nation's four-lane expressways, which now span nearly 48,200 km, compared to just over 18,000 km before 2014.

This expansion, coupled with improved connectivity to pilgrimage sites, is driving increased tourism, particularly in regions like the Northeast and Gujarat's Bet Dwarka.

(With inputs from agencies.)