Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

Offline classes resumed across Delhi on Thursday as the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted Stage-3 restrictions from the Graded Response Action Plan.

The move came after air quality showed signs of improvement over the last three days, prompting authorities to revoke pollution-related curbs imposed earlier this month.

Despite the resumption of traditional classes, Delhi's air quality continues to linger in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI recorded at 377 on Thursday, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board.