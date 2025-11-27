Left Menu

Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

Offline classes in Delhi resumed following the lifting of Stage-3 restrictions by the Commission for Air Quality Management. Restrictions were initially imposed due to rising pollution levels, prompting a shift to hybrid classes. The city's air quality, however, still remains in the 'very poor' category at an AQI of 377.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:05 IST
Offline classes resumed across Delhi on Thursday as the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted Stage-3 restrictions from the Graded Response Action Plan.

The move came after air quality showed signs of improvement over the last three days, prompting authorities to revoke pollution-related curbs imposed earlier this month.

Despite the resumption of traditional classes, Delhi's air quality continues to linger in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI recorded at 377 on Thursday, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

