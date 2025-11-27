Left Menu

Empowering Punjab's Youth: PSEB Finalizes Class 12 Entrepreneurship Curriculum

The Punjab School Education Board has finalized an entrepreneurship curriculum for Class 12, aimed at fostering innovation and self-reliance among students. This marks the continuation of the Business Blaster programme and involves equipping teachers and students with essential skills for self-employment and economic development in Punjab.

Updated: 27-11-2025 22:04 IST
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has taken a significant step in promoting self-employment and innovation among students by finalizing the entrepreneurship curriculum for Class 12. Announced on Thursday by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the move completes a two-year educational pathway encouraging student-driven job creation.

This initiative builds on the success of the Business Blaster programme which debuted in 2022-23 for Class 11 students. The PSEB's introduction of entrepreneurship as a mandatory subject across 3,692 senior secondary schools highlights its dedication to inspiring young entrepreneurs. Over 10,382 teachers and 231 master trainers are now trained through 104 rigorous programs.

With textbooks and the curriculum ready ahead of the 2026-27 academic year, around 5.60 lakh students are expected to delve into entrepreneurship seamlessly. The comprehensive curriculum aims to turn student ideas into viable ventures, tackling startup challenges, legalities, and budgeting. This initiative aligns with the Punjab government's promise to foster economic growth through education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

