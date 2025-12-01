School of Raya: Innovating Education with STEMathon and IB Continuum Milestone

The School of Raya, located in Bengaluru, India, has reached a significant milestone by becoming an authorized IB Continuum School in just a year. This accomplishment includes the completion of the Primary, Middle, and Diploma Years Programmes. The landmark achievement underscores the dedication and perseverance of both educators and students.

In conjunction with this, the School of Raya played host to the prestigious STEMathon 2025 India Edition, organized by Imperial College London. The two-day event, held on November 22-23, brought together inventive high-schoolers from across the nation to engage in STEM activities aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The event saw participation from over 20 leading schools and highlighted Raya's commitment to providing students an environment that fosters inquiry and creativity. Faculty and student teams from Raya ensured the event ran smoothly, underlining the school's approach to education as a dynamic, fluid, and evolving process.

