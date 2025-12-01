Left Menu

Tragic Trend: Third Student Suicide at KIIT in a Year

Rahul Yadav, a first-year B Tech student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), was found dead in his hostel room. The police suspect complications in a personal relationship. This incident marks the third student suicide at the institute in under a year, sparking concerns and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) once again as a first-year B Tech student, Rahul Yadav, was discovered dead in his hostel room. This marks the third student suicide at the institute in less than a year, raising urgent concerns among authorities and the student community.

The 18-year-old, hailing from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, was a Computer Science student at the prestigious institution. The police, during their preliminary investigations, indicate that interpersonal complications, possibly with a woman of similar age, might have played a role in the untimely death of the young student.

This incident has drawn attention to the pressing issue of student suicides at educational institutions, with KIIT authorities terming it 'sad and unfortunate.' Concerns have been raised by political figures and the deceased's family, calling for stringent action and effective measures to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

