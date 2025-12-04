ISBF Organises FinLyt Summit 2025, Engages 200+ Students in Experiential Learning Across Finance, Data Science and Management

New Delhi [India], December 4: The inaugural FinLyt Summit 2025, organised by the Indian School of Business & Finance, concluded recently, engaging over 200 students from schools and colleges in two days of experiential learning focused on finance, data science, business analytics, management, public policy and sustainability.

As financial markets, business environments and data-driven decision-making continue to converge, there is a growing emphasis on interdisciplinary and application-oriented education. FinLyt Summit 2025 reflected this shift by providing students with hands-on exposure to real-world simulations, policy challenges and ESG-focused case studies, extending learning beyond traditional classroom methods. In a statement, Arushi Bakshi, Director, ISBF, said, "Events like the FinLyt Summit ensure that students don't just learn concepts, but learn how to apply them. This experiential approach, inspired by my learnings at London Business School, helps prepare students for the realities of global finance, management, policy and data-driven decision-making." Four Flagship Events Focused on Real-World Application The summit featured four flagship competitions, each designed to strengthen analytical thinking, strategic reasoning and real-time problem-solving while introducing participants to the practical dimensions of finance, management and governance. One of the highlights was the FinLyt Premier League (FPL), an IPL-style auction simulation conducted in both online and offline formats. With 120 participants, the event provided hands-on exposure to valuation techniques, bidding strategy, budget optimisation, team formation and managerial decision-making under constraints. Teams were also required to conduct mock press conferences, explaining the financial and strategic rationale behind their auction decisions, thereby integrating communication and leadership skills with numerical analysis. A governance-focused perspective was introduced through Governia, a public policy competition involving around 10 teams and nearly 25 students. Participants analysed socio-economic challenges using economic reasoning and data interpretation, and proposed implementable, policy-aligned solutions. The competition was complemented by a structured workshop on policymaking frameworks, gender economics and data-driven governance, enabling students to understand how public policy and economic systems interact in practice. For school students, Market Helm simulated a fast-paced stock market environment. With 10-12 teams and approximately 30 participants, the event tested participants' ability to respond to market volatility, assess risk and make timely investment decisions based on changing information sets. The exercise offered early exposure to financial markets, behavioural finance and analytics-based decision-making. The summit concluded with Catalyst, an ESG-focused case competition that challenged teams to evaluate corporate and economic scenarios by balancing financial performance, sustainability metrics and ethical governance. With 8-10 teams and close to 20 participants, the competition reflected the growing relevance of ESG analysis in business strategy, investment management and regulatory frameworks. Responding to the Need for Broader Financial and Analytical Literacy Education specialists increasingly note that financial literacy today extends beyond basic market concepts to include data interpretation, governance structures, sustainability indicators and management decision-making frameworks. Early exposure to these interconnected areas is viewed as essential for developing future-ready professionals. Through its multidisciplinary format, FinLyt Summit 2025 introduced students to how finance, data science, management and public policy intersect in applied environments. Faculty observers noted strong engagement, analytical depth and growing confidence among participants, with students demonstrating the ability to translate theoretical knowledge into practical decision-making. The summit also emphasised transferable skills such as teamwork, leadership, strategic communication and data-backed reasoning—capabilities increasingly valued across finance, consulting, analytics, management and public policy careers. Experiential Learning as an Emerging Education Trend Simulation-based learning and case competitions are gaining prominence globally as complements to academically rigorous curricula. Such initiatives allow learners to experience complexity, uncertainty and trade-offs similar to those encountered in professional environments. Organisers noted that FinLyt Summit aligns with ISBF's broader academic philosophy of integrating globally benchmarked curricula with experiential learning initiatives. Encouraged by the strong response from students and partner institutions, ISBF plans to expand the summit into a larger annual platform with broader participation and thematic depth in future editions. About ISBF ISBF offers students in India the opportunity to earn international undergraduate degrees from the University of London, with academic direction from London School of Economics and Political Science. The institution offers undergraduate programmes in Economics, Finance, Management and Data Science & Business Analytics, combining academic rigour with applied learning to prepare students for global careers and higher education.

