Umalusi Confirms Probe into NSC Exam Breaches, Assures No Delays for 2025 Results

Quality assurance body Umalusi says it has noted with concern the issues raised by Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube regarding alleged breaches in the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations for Mathematics, Physical Sciences and English Home Language.

Minister Gwarube briefed the media earlier on Thursday, revealing suspected irregularities involving the exam papers, prompting heightened scrutiny from both the Department of Basic Education and Umalusi.

Preliminary Report Received and Investigations Under Way

Umalusi confirmed that it received a preliminary report from the Department of Basic Education (DBE) on 10 December 2025, detailing the nature and extent of the suspected irregularities.

After studying the report, Umalusi said it is satisfied with the immediate steps taken by the DBE, including:

Reporting the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS)

Initiating thorough investigative processes

Working to identify the individuals or centres implicated

“Umalusi is pleased by the ongoing investigative work aimed at determining the magnitude of the irregularities,” the council said.

The council also welcomed the DBE’s commitment to uncovering the full scope of the breaches, stressing that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it deserves.

Final Findings Expected Early January

The DBE will present its final investigation report to the Executive Committee of the Umalusi Council during approval of results meetings set for 6–8 January 2026. These findings will help determine the extent of the leak and inform the council’s ruling on the integrity of the affected subjects.

To maintain the integrity of the investigation, Umalusi said it will not engage the media further until 09 January 2026, when it will issue a public update covering the conduct, administration and overall management of the 2025 examinations.

Class of 2025 Reassured: No Delays Expected for Unaffected Candidates

Umalusi moved to reassure learners, families, teachers, higher education institutions and stakeholders that the probe will not delay the release of NSC results for candidates who are not implicated in the alleged irregularities.

The council emphasised that only candidates directly linked to wrongdoing will be subject to further scrutiny or potential withholding of results.

This year’s NSC examinations, which commenced on 21 October and ended on 27 November, were written by hundreds of thousands of candidates nationwide. Despite the irregularities, Umalusi reiterated that it remains committed to upholding the credibility, fairness and integrity of the national certification system.