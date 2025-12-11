Left Menu

Indian Innovators Shine as Finalists in World Education Medals 2025

Three individuals from India, Raul John Aju, Ashwat Prasanna, and Vineeta Garg, have reached the finals of the World Education Medals 2025. They are recognized for leveraging AI in education. The medal highlights those demonstrating significant impact, leadership, and advocacy with AI for social good.

Three trailblazers from India have emerged as finalists in the World Education Medals 2025, which recognizes outstanding contributions in education leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). Raul John Aju, a 16-year-old from Kerala who founded AIrealm Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Ashwat Prasanna from Bengaluru, who founded EyeSight, are among the top five in the 'Students' category.

Meanwhile, Vineeta Garg, Head of IT at a Delhi school, has been acknowledged as a finalist in the 'Educators' category for her project 'EmpowerED with AI'. This initiative gears towards creating multilingual AI resources and accessible tools to facilitate AI learning among students and educators.

According to Mayank Dhingra, Director and Global Head of Education Business and Strategy at HP, the World Education Medals spotlight innovations that promise a transformative future for education. Established by HP, the medals aim to celebrate achievements in using AI to bridge learning gaps and enhance educational equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

