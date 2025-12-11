Tragic Tale of Linguistic Struggle: A Young Girl's Demise

A 17-year-old Dalit student from the District Institute of Education and Training at B Thandrapadu near Kurnool has reportedly died by suicide, according to local police. The girl's struggles with learning English were cited as significant in her decision, as conveyed in a note she left behind. Despite communicating her distress to her father, she was sent back to college against her wishes.

The unfortunate incident unfolded in the college's sick room, where the student locked herself after her friends had temporarily stepped out. It was revealed that she had been battling menstrual issues, which might have intensified her emotional turmoil, police stated.

The police have registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The tragic event has underscored the pressing need for mental health support in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)