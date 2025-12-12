Reviving Jute Education: A Call to Action

The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) pushed for the urgent revival of jute technology courses during a meeting with Calcutta University Vice Chancellor. The courses have been discontinued since 2018, creating a shortage of trained technologists in the industry.

IJMA chairman Raghavendra Gupta and other industry leaders, including former chairman Sanjay Kajaria, highlighted the pressing need for reinstating academic and industry-linked programs to Vice Chancellor Professor Asutosh Ghosh. They emphasized that the hiatus has led to a serious lack of skilled personnel, which hampers productivity and modernization efforts across the jute industry's value chain.

Professor Ghosh assured the delegation that the university would review the proposal for restarting the courses favorably. Both sides acknowledged that revitalizing jute education is critical for employment opportunities, supporting rural livelihoods, and ensuring environmental sustainability in eastern India.

