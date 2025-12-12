Left Menu

IIM Mumbai Unveils New Bachelor's in Digital Science and Business Management

IIM Mumbai has introduced a four-year bachelor's program focusing on digital science and business management. It combines advanced digital technologies with core management practices. The course aims to create leaders for digitally oriented business environments and will be offered at a satellite campus in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:34 IST
IIM Mumbai has launched a pioneering bachelor's degree program combining digital innovation with management expertise. The four-year Bachelor's Programme in Digital Science and Business Management is aimed at equipping students with vital skills for the evolving business landscape.

The curriculum integrates cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT, with fundamental management studies across operations, marketing, finance, and manufacturing. This fusion is designed to foster holistic professionals prepared to lead in digitally driven business environments, according to a statement from the institute.

The program will be conducted from a new satellite facility in Pune, facilitated by the Pune Municipal Corporation. This location will serve as an extension of IIM Mumbai, hosting the program's academic activities in a dedicated refurbished building.

