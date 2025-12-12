Sukhbir Singh Badal Challenges Rivals to Match SAD's Development Record

Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has issued a direct challenge to political opponents Congress and the ruling AAP, questioning their developmental contributions to the state. During a campaign rally in Bhucho, he credited former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal with spearheading multiple significant projects.

Highlighting Parkash Singh Badal's legacy, Sukhbir Singh Badal noted the establishment of thermal plants, universities, and cancer institutes as well as the provision of free power for farmers, and social welfare schemes like atta-daal and old age pensions.

As SAD campaigns for upcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, Sukhbir emphasized the party's history of prioritizing swift development and urged voters to reject AAP's rule and support the regional party to restore prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)