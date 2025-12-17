IMF to Review Argentina's $20 Billion Program
The International Monetary Fund's executive board is set to discuss a $20 billion program for Argentina. An informal session in Washington will update board members on the initiative that began in April, highlighting Argentina's economic progress.
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is poised to deliberate on a significant $20 billion program for Argentina during an informal session scheduled in Washington.
Slated for Wednesday, this discussion will involve staff from the IMF who have been engaged in the program since its inception in April. They will brief board members on Argentina's latest economic developments and progress.
This briefing underscores the importance of the initiative as Argentina navigates its economic challenges with support from the IMF.
(With inputs from agencies.)
