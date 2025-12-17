IMF to Review Argentina's $20 Billion Program

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is poised to deliberate on a significant $20 billion program for Argentina during an informal session scheduled in Washington.

Slated for Wednesday, this discussion will involve staff from the IMF who have been engaged in the program since its inception in April. They will brief board members on Argentina's latest economic developments and progress.

This briefing underscores the importance of the initiative as Argentina navigates its economic challenges with support from the IMF.

