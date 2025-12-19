Parliament's Pollution Debate Stall: A House Divided
The government accused the opposition of disrupting a debate on air pollution in Parliament, citing their inappropriate behavior during discussions on a rural jobs guarantee bill. Despite this, the parliamentary session was deemed productive as multiple bills were passed, accelerating the Modi government's reform agenda.
The government has criticized the opposition for allegedly obstructing a discussion on air pollution in Parliament, citing inappropriate behavior during a debate on a rural jobs guarantee bill. This incident, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, reflects an attempt by some members to avoid addressing critical issues like air pollution in the national capital region.
Despite these disruptions, Rijiju labeled the parliamentary session as productive, highlighting that eight bills were passed, which he claims will expedite the Modi government's ongoing reform initiatives. The session featured extensive debates, including talks on the national song Vande Mataram, underscoring its significance to various political parties.
Rijiju, flanked by deputies Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, expressed readiness to discuss air pollution, yet blamed Congress for inciting protests that led to proceeding stalls. He emphasized that the government's reform agenda, dubbed the 'Reform Express,' will continue unabated, aiming to benefit millions and advance national development.
