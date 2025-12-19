Left Menu

Parliament's Pollution Debate Stall: A House Divided

The government accused the opposition of disrupting a debate on air pollution in Parliament, citing their inappropriate behavior during discussions on a rural jobs guarantee bill. Despite this, the parliamentary session was deemed productive as multiple bills were passed, accelerating the Modi government's reform agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:35 IST
Parliament's Pollution Debate Stall: A House Divided
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has criticized the opposition for allegedly obstructing a discussion on air pollution in Parliament, citing inappropriate behavior during a debate on a rural jobs guarantee bill. This incident, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, reflects an attempt by some members to avoid addressing critical issues like air pollution in the national capital region.

Despite these disruptions, Rijiju labeled the parliamentary session as productive, highlighting that eight bills were passed, which he claims will expedite the Modi government's ongoing reform initiatives. The session featured extensive debates, including talks on the national song Vande Mataram, underscoring its significance to various political parties.

Rijiju, flanked by deputies Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, expressed readiness to discuss air pollution, yet blamed Congress for inciting protests that led to proceeding stalls. He emphasized that the government's reform agenda, dubbed the 'Reform Express,' will continue unabated, aiming to benefit millions and advance national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025