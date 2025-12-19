Louvre Staff Pause Strike Amid Concerns Over Pay and Conditions

Louvre museum staff in Paris have decided to pause a strike started over pay and working conditions, according to union representatives. The action, which led to the complete closure of the museum on Monday, was influential in drawing attention to security concerns and deteriorating conditions.

While the Louvre partially reopened on Wednesday, unions expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of concrete resolutions regarding their grievances, condemning what they describe as an inadequate response from the museum's president, who has yet to meet with staff or release any statements.

In a bid to maintain pressure for change, a follow-up meeting has been scheduled for January 5, where the union hopes to receive the necessary assurances regarding the museum's future and enhanced working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)