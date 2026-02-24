Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Seemanchal: Border Management in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarks on a three-day visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region. His agenda focuses on border management, particularly with Nepal, combatting narcotic smuggling, and counterfeit currency. This visit follows his 2025 attendance at Nitish Kumar's swearing-in and involves strategic meetings across key districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:05 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to begin a three-day strategic visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region on Wednesday. This area, located in the state's northeast, borders West Bengal and Nepal and has a significant minority population. Shah's visit aims to address integral border management concerns.

According to state police chief Vinay Kumar, Amit Shah will brief officials from various departments regarding the essential steps required for effective border enforcement. The primary focus will be on strengthening the border with Nepal, tackling narcotic smuggling, and curbing the circulation of fake currency notes.

Shah's visit follows his attendance at the Nitish Kumar cabinet's swearing-in after the NDA's 2025 landslide victory. The tour includes stops in Kishanganj, Bihar's only Muslim-majority district, and Araria for strategic inspections and meetings. Shah's itinerary concludes with final discussions in Purnea before heading back.

