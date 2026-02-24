Canada Strengthens Support for Ukraine with Significant Military Aid Package
Canada announced C$300 million in new military aid to Ukraine as part of a C$2 billion package. This includes over 400 armored vehicles and training for Ukrainian soldiers. Additionally, Canada will sanction 100 Russian vessels. Since February 2022, Canada has provided C$25.5 billion in overall aid to Ukraine.
Canada is ramping up its support for Ukraine by providing C$300 million ($220 million) in new military aid, as revealed by Defence Minister David McGuinty on Tuesday. This move forms part of a larger C$2 billion aid package, aiming to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst ongoing tensions.
The comprehensive aid package includes over 400 armored vehicles destined for Kyiv and a renewed commitment to training Ukrainian soldiers. These efforts are part of a long-standing program designed to strengthen Ukraine's military forces in their ongoing conflict.
In addition to financial support, Canada plans to impose sanctions on 100 vessels from Russia's shadow fleet. Canada's cumulative aid to Ukraine has now surpassed C$25.5 billion, with C$8.5 billion allocated specifically for military assistance since February 2022.