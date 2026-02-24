Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Bihar Claims Four Lives

A tragic accident in Bihar's Bhagalpur district resulted in the death of four individuals, with several others injured after a bus, goods carrier, and rickshaw collided. The incident took place in Naugachia subdivision. Police are informing the victims' families and the injured are receiving medical treatment.

Updated: 24-02-2026 20:06 IST
In a tragic turn of events in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, a devastating accident involving a bus, a goods carrier, and an e-rickshaw claimed the lives of four people, while leaving several others injured.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Naugachia subdivision, sparking immediate emergency response.

Local law enforcement, led by Naugachia police district SP Prerna Kumar, swiftly addressed the incident and assured that families of the victims are being notified and the injured are receiving necessary medical care.

