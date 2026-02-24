Tragic Collision in Bihar Claims Four Lives

In a tragic turn of events in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, a devastating accident involving a bus, a goods carrier, and an e-rickshaw claimed the lives of four people, while leaving several others injured.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Naugachia subdivision, sparking immediate emergency response.

Local law enforcement, led by Naugachia police district SP Prerna Kumar, swiftly addressed the incident and assured that families of the victims are being notified and the injured are receiving necessary medical care.