NDA Eyes Another Victory in Puducherry

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday expressed optimism that the ruling NDA in Puducherry is poised to retain control in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Current Chief Minister N Rangasamy leads the AINRC-BJP coalition in the region, positioning the alliance for continuity.

In a move signaling strength, Mandaviya inducted A Baskar, a former AIADMK legislator, into the BJP, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the party's focus on the populace. He highlighted ongoing developmental initiatives under the Centre, projecting confidence in the NDA's next electoral victory under Rangasamy's guidance.