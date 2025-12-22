Revamping Education in Madhya Pradesh: Gurukuls and Modern Initiatives
Madhya Pradesh plans to establish two Adi Shankaracharya gurukuls focusing on Sanskrit, Yoga, and the Vedas. The government aims to enhance educational infrastructure and teacher training while decreasing dropout rates and increasing vocational education in its schools. The School Education Department emphasizes transparency and modernization in educational reforms.
The Madhya Pradesh government is set to open two Adi Shankaracharya gurukuls aimed at promoting education in Sanskrit, Yoga, and the Vedas, according to state minister Uday Pratap Singh. Scheduled to arise in Rajgarh and Narsinghpur, these institutions will also explore cow protection as part of their curriculum.
Minister Singh highlighted the government's initiatives to bolster educational infrastructure, which include the development of model New Education Policy (NEP) schools, comprehensive teacher training, and addressing the shortage of educators. A 20-storey building for the School Education Department is also planned in Bhopal.
Additionally, Singh revealed efforts to foster transparency in the recruitment of teachers and the optimization of resources, with vocational education set to be introduced across all higher secondary schools. Furthermore, anti-corruption measures are in place in the Transport Department, including an investigation into suspected corruption at border check posts.
