India's Global Education Exodus: The Brain Drain Phenomenon

A report by NITI Aayog reveals that top destinations for Indian students studying abroad include Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and Germany. In 2024, India sent significantly more students overseas than it received. The report presents strategies to promote internationalisation of education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A recent report from NITI Aayog highlights the top five international destinations for Indian students seeking higher education: Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and Germany. In 2024, an impressive 4,27,000 Indian students made Canada their educational home, followed by significant numbers in the US, UK, Australia, and Germany.

India, as the world's largest source of international students with over 13.35 lakh pursuing studies abroad, faces a sizable brain drain. The study notes that for every one international student coming to study in India, 28 Indian students go abroad. This has resulted in substantial outward remittances totalling Rs 29,000 crore during the years 2014-2024.

The report, a collaboration between NITI Aayog and an IIT Madras-led consortium, outlines 22 policy recommendations and various strategies to transform India into a global hub for higher education by 2047. It suggests focusing on enhancing strategy, regulation, finance, communication, and curriculum development.

