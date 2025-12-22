India's Global Education Exodus: The Brain Drain Phenomenon

A recent report from NITI Aayog highlights the top five international destinations for Indian students seeking higher education: Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, and Germany. In 2024, an impressive 4,27,000 Indian students made Canada their educational home, followed by significant numbers in the US, UK, Australia, and Germany.

India, as the world's largest source of international students with over 13.35 lakh pursuing studies abroad, faces a sizable brain drain. The study notes that for every one international student coming to study in India, 28 Indian students go abroad. This has resulted in substantial outward remittances totalling Rs 29,000 crore during the years 2014-2024.

The report, a collaboration between NITI Aayog and an IIT Madras-led consortium, outlines 22 policy recommendations and various strategies to transform India into a global hub for higher education by 2047. It suggests focusing on enhancing strategy, regulation, finance, communication, and curriculum development.