Left Menu

Kashmir IGP Gears Up for Enhanced Security Amid New Year Festivities

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi conducted a security review for upcoming events like New Year celebrations. The focus was on enhancing security measures, ensuring checkpoints are fortified, and maintaining vigilant patrolling. Emphasis was placed on readiness for weather-related challenges and heightened tourist footfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:17 IST
Kashmir IGP Gears Up for Enhanced Security Amid New Year Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent security review, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, assessed preparedness for the impending New Year festivities, emphasizing the need for fortified security protocols. The meeting, held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, was aimed at ensuring peaceful celebrations amid increased tourist influx.

Police officers briefed Birdi on the robust security setups, deployment plans, and enhanced vigilance required at key tourist locations and checkpoints, especially during the night. The IGP instructed that all necessary arrangements be finalized beforehand to mitigate threats to peace and security.

Considering potential weather disruptions and increased tourism, Birdi directed officers to maintain operational readiness and ensure seamless security measures across highways, railway tracks, and stations. He highlighted the importance of coordinated patrols, intelligence sharing, and constant surveillance to uphold safety across the valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025