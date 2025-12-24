Kashmir IGP Gears Up for Enhanced Security Amid New Year Festivities

In a recent security review, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, assessed preparedness for the impending New Year festivities, emphasizing the need for fortified security protocols. The meeting, held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, was aimed at ensuring peaceful celebrations amid increased tourist influx.

Police officers briefed Birdi on the robust security setups, deployment plans, and enhanced vigilance required at key tourist locations and checkpoints, especially during the night. The IGP instructed that all necessary arrangements be finalized beforehand to mitigate threats to peace and security.

Considering potential weather disruptions and increased tourism, Birdi directed officers to maintain operational readiness and ensure seamless security measures across highways, railway tracks, and stations. He highlighted the importance of coordinated patrols, intelligence sharing, and constant surveillance to uphold safety across the valley.

