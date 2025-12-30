President Murmu Advocates Education for Tribal Upliftment

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the vital role of education in the development of tribal communities, calling on the educated to help others access government welfare schemes. Her remarks came during an interstate folk cultural gathering in Gumla, Jharkhand.

Murmu stressed that education is pivotal in refining personal growth, creating development opportunities, and furthering social justice. She encouraged educated individuals to return to their villages to raise awareness about government initiatives.

The event saw participation of tribal community members from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Governors and Chief Ministers were in attendance, as the President reiterated the government's focus on inclusive growth and infrastructural development for tribal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)