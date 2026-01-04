Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils State's First Braille Library with Over 4,000 Books

Uttar Pradesh inaugurates its first Braille library at Dr. Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, featuring over 4,000 books. The initiative supports inclusive education, housing a diverse range of academic and literary works. The facility offers memberships to visually impaired individuals and plans to expand its collection to 10,000 books.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:25 IST
In a major stride towards inclusive education, Uttar Pradesh has launched its first Braille library, boasting a collection of more than 4,000 books. Situated within Dr. Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, this initiative aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh inaugurated the facility, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance for visually impaired students through modern training. The library's extensive collection, including NEP-based academic books, strives to connect the visually impaired with society's mainstream.

Minister Narendra Kashyap highlighted the library's vast resources for 54 university courses. Open to the wider community, memberships are available, facilitating broader access. The university plans to expand the library to 10,000 titles, demonstrating a commitment to educational accessibility.

