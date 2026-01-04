Uttar Pradesh Unveils State's First Braille Library with Over 4,000 Books

In a major stride towards inclusive education, Uttar Pradesh has launched its first Braille library, boasting a collection of more than 4,000 books. Situated within Dr. Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, this initiative aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh inaugurated the facility, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance for visually impaired students through modern training. The library's extensive collection, including NEP-based academic books, strives to connect the visually impaired with society's mainstream.

Minister Narendra Kashyap highlighted the library's vast resources for 54 university courses. Open to the wider community, memberships are available, facilitating broader access. The university plans to expand the library to 10,000 titles, demonstrating a commitment to educational accessibility.