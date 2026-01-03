Yogi Adityanath's Divine Visit and Outreach in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a spiritual and humanitarian journey in Varanasi, visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Kaal Bhairav shrine. His prayers focused on the prosperity of the public, marking the start of his two-day tour.

Adityanath's visit was marked by traditional rituals inside the temple sanctum and echoed with the chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' from the devotees. Later, during his evening tour, he assessed a night shelter, directly engaging with its residents and inquiring about their well-being.

To combat the harsh winter conditions, Adityanath distributed essential supplies like blankets and food, ensuring no individuals spend the night exposed to the elements. Feedback from the occupants on the shelter facilities was positive, reflecting satisfaction with the government's provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)