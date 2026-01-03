Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Divine Visit and Outreach in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi, prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, and visited a night shelter, distributing blankets and food. He directed officials to ensure no one sleeps outdoors in the winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:17 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Divine Visit and Outreach in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a spiritual and humanitarian journey in Varanasi, visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Kaal Bhairav shrine. His prayers focused on the prosperity of the public, marking the start of his two-day tour.

Adityanath's visit was marked by traditional rituals inside the temple sanctum and echoed with the chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' from the devotees. Later, during his evening tour, he assessed a night shelter, directly engaging with its residents and inquiring about their well-being.

To combat the harsh winter conditions, Adityanath distributed essential supplies like blankets and food, ensuring no individuals spend the night exposed to the elements. Feedback from the occupants on the shelter facilities was positive, reflecting satisfaction with the government's provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delcy Rodriguez: The Rising Power in Venezuelan Politics

Delcy Rodriguez: The Rising Power in Venezuelan Politics

 Global
2
India's Rising Stars Triumph in Youth ODI Against South Africa

India's Rising Stars Triumph in Youth ODI Against South Africa

 South Africa
3
High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League Auction

High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League ...

 India
4
Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026