National Kho Kho Championship 2025: States and Forces Unite for Thrilling Contest

The 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship is poised to kick off in Kazipet, Telangana, from January 11 to 15, 2025. In a thrilling showcase of regional and institutional talent, 38 teams each in the men's and women's categories will compete vigorously for the top honor.

The tournament introduces a unique twist this year, with the Central paramilitary forces competing as a singular Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) unit, featuring athletes from ITBP and SSB. Similarly, the state police units have amalgamated into the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB), pulling in players from multiple states including Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Kho Kho Federation of India officials hail the championship as a modern spectacle, embodying aggressive sport and strategic gameplay. Matches will be conducted on six courts, with cutting-edge sports science and technology being employed to enhance performance. The championship will progress in a league-cum-knockout format, with finals scheduled for January 15.

