India's Military Evolution: Proactive Deterrence and Technological Advancement

In a bold move towards enhancing national security, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has highlighted India's strategic shift from a reactive to proactive deterrence posture. Addressing the 21st Higher Defence Management Course at the College of Defence Management, Gen Dwivedi underscored the importance of embracing technological advancements.

General Dwivedi stressed the need for multi-domain operations, advocating for data-centric warfare and unmanned systems to maintain an operational advantage. He emphasized change management as an essential strategy, urging the development of creative, critical, systems, cognitive, and imaginative dimensions of thinking to foster innovation.

The Army Chief also underlined the significance of understanding 'grey-zone warfare' and empowering Junior Commissioned Officers to strengthen leadership. With initiatives like raising the Bhairav Battalion and the Special Operations Forces Brigade, he demonstrated the Army's commitment to contemporary security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)