Putin Urges Diplomatic Solutions Amid Middle East Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in talks with UAE leader Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan regarding the escalating tensions in the Middle East. They emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions to avoid further consequences impacting Iran and other Arab countries and agreed to pursue negotiation-based resolutions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan concerning the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Kremlin.
The leaders shared their views on the escalating situation, noting its serious repercussions for Iran and surrounding Arab nations.
Putin highlighted the importance of halting further conflict escalation and emphasized the necessity of negotiating a peaceful resolution.
