Generous Donation Sparks Educational Sponsor Spotlight

Bhashyam Ramakrishna, the founder chairman of Bhashyam Educational Institutions, has made a significant altruistic contribution. On Thursday, he donated Rs 44 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to fund a day's 'annaprasadam' in honor of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh's upcoming birthday on January 23.

Ramakrishna's charity was notably recognized by TTD Chairman B R Naidu at the donation handover. The Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, which provides daily food and beverages to devotees, is entirely reliant on global donations deposited in nationalized banks to cover its operational costs through earned interest.

Moreover, the TTD is renowned for managing a range of other charitable trusts, which support various spiritual, social, and welfare initiatives, including those in healthcare and education. The charitable act underscores the continued importance of philanthropy in supporting these vital community services.

(With inputs from agencies.)