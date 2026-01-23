Creecy Pushes for Tougher Scholar Transport Laws After Deadly Vaal Crash

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has called for stronger legislation to regulate scholar transport operators, following a fatal accident in the Vaal that claimed the lives of 12 schoolchildren earlier this week. The Minister says improved driver training, stricter enforcement of existing laws, and better monitoring systems are urgently needed to prevent further tragedies on South Africa’s roads.

Speaking to members of the media on Thursday during a scholar transport law-enforcement operation in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, Creecy stressed that driver behaviour remains one of the leading contributors to road crashes involving learner transport.

Advanced and Defensive Driving Certification Proposed

Creecy revealed that her department is considering legislative amendments that would require scholar transport drivers to be certified in advanced and defensive driving. According to the Minister, such training would equip drivers with the skills needed to anticipate hazards, manage emergency situations, and transport children more safely.

She further proposed that all scholar transport vehicles should be clearly marked and easily identifiable, a move she believes would improve accountability and assist law-enforcement officials during routine roadblocks and inspections.

In addition, Creecy said the Department of Transport and the Department of Basic Education should maintain a dedicated and separate database of scholar transport vehicles. This database would help authorities monitor compliance, track operators, and identify unregistered or illegal services.

Lenasia Operation Focused on Compliance and Roadworthiness

The scholar transport operation in Lenasia formed part of intensified enforcement efforts aimed at validating operating permits and assessing the roadworthiness of vehicles transporting learners. Traffic officials inspected vehicles for compliance with safety standards and checked whether drivers were in possession of the required documentation.

The operation also targeted what the Department refers to as “private scholar transport vehicles” — services arranged directly by parents, rather than those formally procured and managed by the Department of Education.

“These are vehicles that parents themselves have procured so that their children can reach different schools. They must still comply with all the requirements of the National Land Transport Regulations,” Creecy said.

Existing Legal Requirements Often Ignored

Creecy highlighted that current regulations already impose strict obligations on scholar transport operators, but enforcement remains inconsistent.

“In terms of the National Land Transport Regulations, every private vehicle must have a contract between the operator and the school. They must carry a certified copy of that contract in the vehicle, clearly recognising that learners are being transported to a specific school,” she explained.

She added that drivers are also legally required to carry a special identity document identifying them as a scholar transport service provider. This document must include the driver’s name and identity number, the name of the operator, and a code indicating the type of vehicle being used.

For pre-primary and primary school learners, the law further requires that a teacher or responsible adult supervise the transport service to ensure the safety of young children.

“We need to do more in terms of operations to enforce the existing regulations. Today’s operation by the National Traffic Department is about ensuring that these laws are not just on paper, but are followed on the road,” Creecy said.

Technology to Monitor Driver Behaviour

The Department of Transport is also in discussions with the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) about introducing tracking devices in scholar transport vehicles. Over time, the department would like to see dashcams installed as well, allowing authorities to monitor driver behaviour more effectively.

“Clearly, this is not something that can be implemented overnight, as it has economic implications for operators. But it is a direction we want to work towards,” Creecy said.

She noted that technology could play a key role in regulating driver conduct not only in the taxi industry, but also in the broader scholar transport sector.

Gauteng MEC Urges Public to Report Reckless Driving

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela echoed the Minister’s concerns and called on the public to assist authorities by reporting reckless driving and overloading of scholar transport vehicles.

“We have a hotline to report reckless driving and overloading of children in scholar transport. Please help us save lives,” she said.

Members of the public can report incidents through the National Traffic Call Centre on 0861 400 800, or by submitting videos, vehicle registration numbers, and other evidence via the department’s social media platforms, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

Diale-Tlabela said the provincial department is working closely with municipalities and law-enforcement agencies to curb lawlessness on the roads.

“Our goal is not only to eradicate non-compliance, but to ensure that every child who leaves home for school returns safely,” she said.