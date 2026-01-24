Home Affairs Hands Over High-Tech Computer Lab to Esikhawini School to Boost Digital Skills

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza on Thursday officially handed over a fully equipped computer laboratory to learners at Umdlamfe Secondary School in Esikhawini, Richards Bay, marking a significant boost to digital learning in the area.

The handover forms part of government’s Back-To-School Programme and reflects a growing focus on equipping learners with digital skills essential for success in the modern economy.

Public–Private Partnership to Bridge the Digital Divide

The high-tech laboratory was established through a partnership between the Department of Home Affairs and HONOR South Africa, which supplied the laptops and digital equipment for the facility.

The initiative aims to support digital literacy and skills development, particularly in previously disadvantaged communities, while ensuring that learners are prepared to participate meaningfully in the artificial intelligence and digital technology space.

The laboratory is expected to play a key role in bridging the digital divide by providing learners with access to modern digital tools and resources that were previously unavailable to many of them.

Digital Learning Key to 21st-Century Education

Nzuza hailed the unveiling of the computer lab, describing access to digital learning as a critical component of learner development in the 21st century.

“Access to digital learning is a pivotal cog in the development of learners and will go a long way in ensuring a digitally equipped South Africa,” he said.

He emphasised that the government recognises digital skills development as a cornerstone of the country’s digital economy strategy, particularly as technology continues to reshape how people learn, work and access opportunities.

Preparing Learners for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The Deputy Minister noted that South Africa’s commitment to digital transformation was reinforced by the establishment of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (PC4IR) by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019. The commission was tasked with providing leadership to help society understand, navigate and shape a rapidly evolving technological future.

“The world has gravitated towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and this demands that we become technologically savvy in order to meet the challenges of this new and exciting phenomenon,” Nzuza said.

He added that the establishment of the computer laboratory demonstrates government’s commitment to prioritising digital learning and positioning South Africa to seize opportunities arising from rapid technological advancement.

Empowering Learners Beyond the Classroom

Nzuza said the new facility would not only contribute to improved academic performance, but also prepare learners for life beyond school.

“We are excited that this facility will play an integral part in learners’ academic improvement while preparing them to fully embrace the digital world through access to digital resources,” he said.

“This will, in future, enable them to navigate the digital economy, apply for jobs online and explore various work opportunities.”

Industry Support for Future Skills

HONOR South Africa CEO Fred Zhou said the partnership with the Department of Home Affairs reflects the company’s commitment to advancing digital literacy and infrastructure development in South Africa.

“We are proud to partner with the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and the government of South Africa to invest in young minds and future skills,” Zhou said.

“We hope the learners will use this opportunity to learn, explore and dream big.”

Officials said the initiative demonstrates how collaboration between government and the private sector can help expand access to technology, empower learners and build a more inclusive digital future.