Delhi University's Physics Curriculum Overhaul Sparks Controversy

The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) has publicly condemned recent modifications to Delhi University's B.Sc. Physics curriculum, describing the changes as hasty and disruptive. Announced on January 12, these alterations affect 25 colleges, and the organization's statement labeled the decision as creating academic disarray due to inadequate consultation.

The notification, as per DTF, disrupts credit structures and lesson formats, with shifts in lecture-practical configurations, such as in Mathematical Physics-2 and Thermal Physics. These adjustments surprise departments that had already cemented schedules, and the resulting chaos impacts teaching plans and student progression.

Further criticisms include the staggered application of changes based on admission dates, leading to varying tracks within the same program. Associate professor Abha Dev Habib highlighted the disruption's adverse effect on teaching time and urged the university to revoke the notification to restore order and clarity in the academic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)