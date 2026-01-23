Punjab's Education Revolution: A Surge in School Admissions

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains lauded the state's 'Sikhya Kranti' initiatives, highlighting their success through a surge in school applications. Bains announced that over two lakh students have applied for admission to Schools of Eminence and Residential Schools, signaling a growing trust in the state's educational offerings.

The minister provided statistics identifying 118 Schools of Eminence and 10 Residential Schools for meritorious students, currently processing admission for the 2026-27 academic year. Significant competition exists for the roughly 20,000 seats, indicative of increasing confidence among students and parents alike.

With significant numbers vying for placements in Classes 9 and 11, Bains encouraged applicants to complete their submissions by the January 25, 2026 deadline. The entrance examination is set for March 1, 2026, with details about admit cards forthcoming.

