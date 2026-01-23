Left Menu

Punjab's Education Revolution: A Surge in School Admissions

Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' initiatives are experiencing impressive success with over 200,000 students applying for admissions to government Schools of Eminence and Residential Schools for meritorious students. With limited available seats, the increased application rate showcases enhanced trust in the state's educational system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:23 IST
Punjab's Education Revolution: A Surge in School Admissions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains lauded the state's 'Sikhya Kranti' initiatives, highlighting their success through a surge in school applications. Bains announced that over two lakh students have applied for admission to Schools of Eminence and Residential Schools, signaling a growing trust in the state's educational offerings.

The minister provided statistics identifying 118 Schools of Eminence and 10 Residential Schools for meritorious students, currently processing admission for the 2026-27 academic year. Significant competition exists for the roughly 20,000 seats, indicative of increasing confidence among students and parents alike.

With significant numbers vying for placements in Classes 9 and 11, Bains encouraged applicants to complete their submissions by the January 25, 2026 deadline. The entrance examination is set for March 1, 2026, with details about admit cards forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

 Global
2
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
3
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
4
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026