Left Menu

Crisis at Sea: M.V. Mayuree Naree Incident

The M.V. Mayuree Naree was struck by two unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, causing significant damage and a fire in the engine room. Three crew members are missing, while the remaining 20 have been safely evacuated to Oman. The vessel was traveling empty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:50 IST
Crisis at Sea: M.V. Mayuree Naree Incident

A serious incident has unfolded involving the vessel M.V. Mayuree Naree in the Strait of Hormuz as it was hit by two projectiles of unknown origin on March 11.

Consequently, the ship's engine room sustained significant damage, leading to a fire. Currently, three crew members are reported missing and are believed to be trapped within the engine section.

Yet, there is hope as authorities are actively working on a rescue operation. Meanwhile, the remaining 20 crew members have been successfully evacuated and are now safely ashore in Oman. Fortunately, there was no loss of cargo since the vessel was sailing in ballast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026