Crisis at Sea: M.V. Mayuree Naree Incident

A serious incident has unfolded involving the vessel M.V. Mayuree Naree in the Strait of Hormuz as it was hit by two projectiles of unknown origin on March 11.

Consequently, the ship's engine room sustained significant damage, leading to a fire. Currently, three crew members are reported missing and are believed to be trapped within the engine section.

Yet, there is hope as authorities are actively working on a rescue operation. Meanwhile, the remaining 20 crew members have been successfully evacuated and are now safely ashore in Oman. Fortunately, there was no loss of cargo since the vessel was sailing in ballast.

