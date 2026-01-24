Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Urges Exclusion of NEET from Health Course Admissions

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exclude NEET from the admissions process for Bachelor of Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy degrees. Stalin argued that allowing states jurisdiction over admissions is essential, contending that current NEET requirements impose unnecessary burdens on economically disadvantaged families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:36 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove NEET requirements from the admission process for Bachelor of Physiotherapy and Bachelor of Occupational Therapy courses.

Currently, NEET is mandatory as per the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions' decision, but, Stalin contends this places an undue burden on students from poorer backgrounds who must now invest in costly coaching.

Stalin argues that states, responsible for health and education, were left out of this crucial discussion and insists that admission regulations should remain a state jurisdictional matter.

