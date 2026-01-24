Left Menu

The Alarming Push Towards Privatised Education

Social activist Medha Patkar voiced concerns about education's rapid privatisation, highlighting its impact on tribal and rural students' access to education. Patkar stated that the commercialisation trend, along with school closures, undermines the constitutional right to education. Vice-Chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar emphasized modern curricula integration and public participation in education.

Renowned social activist Medha Patkar has raised alarms over the swift privatisation of the education system, warning that it threatens the educational rights of students from tribal and rural backgrounds. Speaking at a Nanded Education Society event, she criticised the closure of government schools, attributing it to the declining number of students.

Patkar underscored how education is being pushed towards commercial interests, effectively blocking access for marginalized communities. Her concerns come even as the Constitution recognizes education as a fundamental right, yet the landscape appears to favor private interests.

In attendance was Dr Manohar Chaskar, Vice-Chancellor of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, who remarked on the positive changes driven by public participation in the sector. He also stressed the need for integrating modern curricula to keep pace with educational advancements.

