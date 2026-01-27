Revamping Bawana: Delhi's Education and Community Infrastructure Overhaul

In a bid to enhance the educational and community framework, the Delhi government has initiated plans to upgrade facilities in Bawana. The reconstruction of a precariously deteriorated government school and new public amenities near Bawana stadium are pivotal in this strategic endeavor.

The Education Minister, Ashish Sood, surveyed around eight acres by Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, earmarking the unused area for community development. Directives were issued for a development plan featuring a public walkway, a multipurpose hall, and a hostel to service students and locals.

Meanwhile, Sood critiqued a recent school building in Shahbad Dairy, suffering from structural issues barely four years post-construction, due to faulty materials. He urged immediate overhauls, involving state-of-the-art structures including smart classrooms while stressing timely and compliant completion for other ongoing projects.