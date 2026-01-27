Left Menu

Revamping Bawana: Delhi's Education and Community Infrastructure Overhaul

The Delhi government is bolstering educational and community infrastructure in Bawana. Education Minister Ashish Sood inspects land near Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, aiming to develop it for public use. A deteriorating school building prompts plans for a safer, modern institution. This development supports students through improved resources and accommodation.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:27 IST
  Country:
  India

In a bid to enhance the educational and community framework, the Delhi government has initiated plans to upgrade facilities in Bawana. The reconstruction of a precariously deteriorated government school and new public amenities near Bawana stadium are pivotal in this strategic endeavor.

The Education Minister, Ashish Sood, surveyed around eight acres by Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, earmarking the unused area for community development. Directives were issued for a development plan featuring a public walkway, a multipurpose hall, and a hostel to service students and locals.

Meanwhile, Sood critiqued a recent school building in Shahbad Dairy, suffering from structural issues barely four years post-construction, due to faulty materials. He urged immediate overhauls, involving state-of-the-art structures including smart classrooms while stressing timely and compliant completion for other ongoing projects.

