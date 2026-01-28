U.S. Pushes Ukraine for Peace Deal with Russia Amid Security Guarantees Standoff
The United States has urged Ukraine to agree on a peace deal with Russia as a condition for U.S. security guarantees. Talks in Abu Dhabi indicated progress, but Ukraine remains wary about territorial integrity and whether the U.S. will follow through on its promises.
In a high-stakes diplomatic maneuver, the United States has urged Ukraine to ink a peace deal with Russia as a prerequisite for U.S. security guarantees. This development comes amidst ongoing discussions aimed at resolving the conflict, which has persisted for four years.
During recent brokered negotiations in Abu Dhabi, U.S. officials, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, expressed optimism about reaching an agreement. However, conflicting messages regarding territorial concessions have added complexity to the discussions, leaving Kyiv cautious.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes his country's territorial sovereignty as a non-negotiable part of any peace accord. Despite progress in talks, skepticism looms over whether the U.S. will provide the promised security assurances. The situation remains delicate as facilitators prepare for the next round of talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
