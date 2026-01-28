Left Menu

U.S. Pushes Ukraine for Peace Deal with Russia Amid Security Guarantees Standoff

The United States has urged Ukraine to agree on a peace deal with Russia as a condition for U.S. security guarantees. Talks in Abu Dhabi indicated progress, but Ukraine remains wary about territorial integrity and whether the U.S. will follow through on its promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:51 IST
U.S. Pushes Ukraine for Peace Deal with Russia Amid Security Guarantees Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-stakes diplomatic maneuver, the United States has urged Ukraine to ink a peace deal with Russia as a prerequisite for U.S. security guarantees. This development comes amidst ongoing discussions aimed at resolving the conflict, which has persisted for four years.

During recent brokered negotiations in Abu Dhabi, U.S. officials, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, expressed optimism about reaching an agreement. However, conflicting messages regarding territorial concessions have added complexity to the discussions, leaving Kyiv cautious.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes his country's territorial sovereignty as a non-negotiable part of any peace accord. Despite progress in talks, skepticism looms over whether the U.S. will provide the promised security assurances. The situation remains delicate as facilitators prepare for the next round of talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026