Democrats Demand Homeland Security Shakeup

Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress have issued a firm demand for President Donald Trump to remove Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, following controversial actions by the Department of Homeland Security.

This call comes after DHS agents were involved in shootings resulting in the deaths of two U.S. citizens who had no criminal backgrounds, igniting protests nationwide.

While an impeachment motion has been backed by 162 Democratic cosponsors, hurdles remain, including the need for bipartisan support in a politically divided Congress, where Republicans hold the majority in both chambers.

(With inputs from agencies.)