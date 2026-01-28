Democrats Demand Homeland Security Shakeup
Democratic leaders urged President Trump to fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after DHS agents fatally shot two citizens. They threatened impeachment proceedings amid national protests. An impeachment resolution accuses Noem of obstructing Congress and misusing her position. The complex political landscape affects the potential outcome.
Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress have issued a firm demand for President Donald Trump to remove Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, following controversial actions by the Department of Homeland Security.
This call comes after DHS agents were involved in shootings resulting in the deaths of two U.S. citizens who had no criminal backgrounds, igniting protests nationwide.
While an impeachment motion has been backed by 162 Democratic cosponsors, hurdles remain, including the need for bipartisan support in a politically divided Congress, where Republicans hold the majority in both chambers.
