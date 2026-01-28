UGC's Equity Regulation Sparks Debate: CPI(M) Calls for Wider Implementation

The CPI(M) has called on the University Grants Commission (UGC) to expand its new caste-based discrimination regulations in campuses to premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS. They insist that equity committees be formed democratically, rather than by appointment from institution heads.

These regulations, introduced on January 13, 2026, mandate the establishment of equity committees in universities. The CPI(M) argues that this framework should also apply to prestigious institutions outside the UGC's direct jurisdiction, warning against potential misuse that could disrupt the academic environment.

The party took a stand against the BJP-led government's influence on education, particularly its curriculum changes, like including texts such as the 'Manusmriti', which they claim reinforce caste and gender prejudices. The CPI(M) demands immediate removal of such divisive content and calls for unity within the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)