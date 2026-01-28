Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Crucial Hudson River Tunnel Project

The Trump administration has suspended funding for the Hudson River tunnel project, vital for rail travel between New York and New Jersey. The project faces shutdown, affecting jobs and impeding regional commuting, unless funding is restored. The initiative aimed to repair existing tunnels and construct new ones.

Updated: 28-01-2026 00:09 IST
In a major blow to infrastructure development in the Northeast, the Trump administration has halted funding for the pivotal Hudson River tunnel project, a critical link for rail travel between New York and New Jersey. Officials revealed that work could stop as early as next week if federal funding, initially approved during the Biden era, is not restored.

The halt in funding threatens immediate job losses for approximately 1,000 workers and compromises the vital commuting infrastructure used by 200,000 daily travelers. The existing Hudson tunnel, dating back to 1910 and significantly damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, stands at risk of failure, underscoring the urgency of the project.

The Gateway Development Commission, along with New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, have criticized President Trump's decision as a negligent disregard for economic interests and commuter livelihoods. Meanwhile, the U.S. Transportation Department's legal threats and accusations against the project's compliance add further complexity to the project's future.

