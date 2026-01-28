Left Menu

Trump Administration Demands Thimerosal Phase-Out in Global Vaccines

The Trump administration has asked Gavi to phase out thimerosal-containing vaccines for funding. Despite safety assurances, this mirrors past anti-vaccine claims linking thimerosal to autism. With funding cuts, Gavi navigates policy debates without U.S. support. The U.S. aligns global health standards with domestic and other Western practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has issued a directive to Gavi, a global vaccine group, to eliminate vaccines containing the preservative thimerosal as a precondition for continued funding. This move aligns with ongoing anti-vaccine narratives, despite studies confirming the preservative's safety.

The demand, conveyed by a U.S. official and confirmed by Gavi, is viewed as another attempt by President Donald Trump's administration to exert influence on global health policies. The administration's decision follows decades-old claims by anti-vaccine groups linking thimerosal, a mercury-based vaccine preservative, to autism, despite significant scientific evidence disproving such links.

Amidst funding constraints, Gavi emphasizes vaccine safety and relies on guidance from scientific consensus and governance committees. The U.S., seeking alignment of vaccine protocols in lower-income countries with its domestic practices, maintains its stance amid broader international health funding cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

