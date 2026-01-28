Trump's Appeal: Keep the Government Running

Donald Trump is actively encouraging Democrats to refrain from initiating a government shutdown linked to immigration enforcement funding. This call to action comes in the lead-up to potential funding expiration at the week's end.

In an interview with CNBC, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the president's ongoing efforts to ease tensions, particularly in Minnesota. Bessent highlighted Trump's commitment to open dialogue with Democrats as a crucial step in maintaining government operations.

Bessent, however, expressed uncertainty about the outcome of these discussions, noting the unpredictability surrounding the impending government funding deadline. The situation remains fluid as diplomatic efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)