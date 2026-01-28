Trump's Appeal: Keep the Government Running
Donald Trump is urging Democrats to avoid a government shutdown over immigration enforcement funding, as stated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bessent highlighted the president's efforts to de-escalate tensions in Minnesota and his ongoing communication with Democrats to prevent a shutdown.
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump is actively encouraging Democrats to refrain from initiating a government shutdown linked to immigration enforcement funding. This call to action comes in the lead-up to potential funding expiration at the week's end.
In an interview with CNBC, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the president's ongoing efforts to ease tensions, particularly in Minnesota. Bessent highlighted Trump's commitment to open dialogue with Democrats as a crucial step in maintaining government operations.
Bessent, however, expressed uncertainty about the outcome of these discussions, noting the unpredictability surrounding the impending government funding deadline. The situation remains fluid as diplomatic efforts continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury Criticizes Europe's Trade Move Amid Tensions
U.S. Treasury Secretary Denies Intervention in Currency Markets
Trump Vows De-escalation in Minnesota Shootings Involving Federal Agents
Minnesota's Immigration Policy Pivot: Trump's Détente Effort
White House Clarifies Trump's Stance Amidst Minnesota Immigration Unrest