PhysicsWallah's 33% Surge in Profit Reflects EdTech Boom

PhysicsWallah reported a 33% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 102.27 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 76.72 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations also increased by 33% to Rs 1,082.41 crore, driven by growth in unique paid users to 43.7 lakh, a significant jump from 36 lakh last year.

Edtech company PhysicsWallah has witnessed a robust 33% increase in consolidated profit, reaching Rs 102.27 crore in the December quarter, according to a company filing on Thursday.

Compared to Rs 76.72 crore in the same period last year, this surge in profit reflects a thriving edtech landscape.

Revenue also climbed 33% to Rs 1,082.41 crore, attributed to a rise in unique paid users to 43.7 lakh from 36 lakh.

