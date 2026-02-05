PhysicsWallah's 33% Surge in Profit Reflects EdTech Boom

Edtech company PhysicsWallah has witnessed a robust 33% increase in consolidated profit, reaching Rs 102.27 crore in the December quarter, according to a company filing on Thursday.

Compared to Rs 76.72 crore in the same period last year, this surge in profit reflects a thriving edtech landscape.

Revenue also climbed 33% to Rs 1,082.41 crore, attributed to a rise in unique paid users to 43.7 lakh from 36 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)